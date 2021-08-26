Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of RPD traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $116.25. 316,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,336. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $57.73 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.19.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RPD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,539 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,510. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

