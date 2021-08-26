Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

RANI stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

