Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Up 394.1% in August

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 394.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNGR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.11. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.