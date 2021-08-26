Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Up 56,800.0% in August

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 56,800.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of RADLY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96. Raia Drogasil has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.