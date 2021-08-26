Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Up 56,800.0% in August

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 56,800.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of RADLY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96. Raia Drogasil has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.06.
About Raia Drogasil
