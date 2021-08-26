Radu Barsan Sells 148 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Radu Barsan sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $14,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

POWI stock opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 101,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.