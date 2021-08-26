Radu Barsan Sells 148 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Radu Barsan sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $14,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
POWI stock opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.92.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 101,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
