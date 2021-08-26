Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

QH opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.52. Quhuo has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Get Quhuo alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quhuo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) by 149.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Quhuo worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.