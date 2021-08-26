Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Lowered by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up 2.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $149.24. 6,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,122. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.78.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

