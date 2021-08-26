Quark Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $830.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $5.71 million and $830.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,869,356 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

