QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 3,475 shares.The stock last traded at $86.56 and had previously closed at $86.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in QAD by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

