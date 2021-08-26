QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Releases Earnings Results

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

QADA stock opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. QAD has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QADA. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in QAD were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

