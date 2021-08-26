Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) Issued By Cormark

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Drone Delivery Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of FLT opened at C$1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 30.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.85 million and a P/E ratio of -16.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.23. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.55.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

