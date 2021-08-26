Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $58.26 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.