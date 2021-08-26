Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a report released on Sunday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

NDSN has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $233.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.13. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $235.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,526,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $12,588,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

