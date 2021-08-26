Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Royal Caribbean Group Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($17.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

