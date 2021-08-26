Q DAO Governance token v1.0 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,839.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $8.94 or 0.00019045 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $8,839.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00121900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00155573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,938.43 or 1.00026718 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01028981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.31 or 0.06446993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.