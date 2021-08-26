Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Pure Storage updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.