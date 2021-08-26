Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Pure Storage updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

