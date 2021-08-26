Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Pure Storage stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,896. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 215,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 26.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $22,326,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 29.3% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

