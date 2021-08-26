Pundi X[new] Price Tops $1.96 (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00004003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $507.64 million and approximately $109.41 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

