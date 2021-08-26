Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $7,177.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00125289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00156808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,878.08 or 0.99879652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.20 or 0.01029529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.77 or 0.06455311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.