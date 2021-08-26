Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Proto Labs worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.66. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

