Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,015. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.64.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 238,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

