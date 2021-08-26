Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

PSEC opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

