Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%.
PSEC opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
