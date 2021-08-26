Prospect Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

PSEC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

