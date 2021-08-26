ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Holdings Lifted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth about $44,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $159,000.

TBT opened at $17.68 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $22.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

