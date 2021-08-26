Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.38.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $26.00 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

