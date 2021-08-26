Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Sells $1,413,288.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares in the company, valued at $63,173,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $14,243,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,859,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

