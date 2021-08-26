Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $22.67 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,686 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after buying an additional 461,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT opened at $302.01 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

