Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.25. 61,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,818. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

