Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,509,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $2,855.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,704. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,866.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,663.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

