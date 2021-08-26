Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.18. Primo Water also reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 133,304 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 155,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 722,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.60 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

