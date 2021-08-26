PRIA Hits Market Capitalization of $223,543.59 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00006850 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $223,543.59 and approximately $1,114.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00761840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00098422 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.