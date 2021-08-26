Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) vs. Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Critical Review

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

This table compares Pretium Resources and Trevali Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 3.01 -$38.44 million $0.95 10.40 Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.53 -$239.33 million N/A N/A

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -3.17% 17.44% 11.34% Trevali Mining -17.00% 5.18% 2.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pretium Resources and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 2 4 0 2.67 Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 54.35%. Trevali Mining has a consensus price target of $0.22, indicating a potential upside of 53.83%. Given Pretium Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Trevali Mining.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Trevali Mining on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.