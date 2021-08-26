Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.