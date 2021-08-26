Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PINC stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Premier by 85.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

