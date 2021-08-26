Pozzo James Dal Sells 7,022 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BJRI opened at $41.76 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.84 million, a PE ratio of -42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

