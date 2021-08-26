PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PWSC stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.