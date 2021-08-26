PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PWSC. William Blair began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $31.08 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

