PowerSchool Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PowerSchool in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

