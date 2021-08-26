Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Hits $117.68 on Major Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $138,678.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $117.68 or 0.00239275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00054370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.22 or 0.00785272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.