PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Down 6.9% This Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00122842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00155679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,176.24 or 1.00363733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.36 or 0.01029890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.36 or 0.06556775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,250,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

