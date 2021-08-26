Polkastarter Reaches One Day Volume of $23.80 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $129.26 million and $23.80 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00003745 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.71 or 0.00770211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00097970 BTC.

About Polkastarter

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

