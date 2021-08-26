Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Senior Officer Sells C$21,250.00 in Stock

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) Senior Officer Jay B. Malowney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.25, for a total value of C$21,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at C$1,435,650.

Shares of PTS opened at C$21.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.72 million and a P/E ratio of -58.79. Points International Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$12.25 and a 12 month high of C$23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Get Points International alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Points International to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.