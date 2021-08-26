POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0375

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, POA has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and $324,845.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,993,417 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
