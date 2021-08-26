Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $376.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

