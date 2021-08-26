Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Sells $153,655.89 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $844,740.96.

On Thursday, May 27th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $56.17. 6,792,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,469,802. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 267.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after buying an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.