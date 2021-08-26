Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $81.08, but opened at $89.87. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $93.95, with a volume of 463,171 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of -132.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

