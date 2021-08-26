Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.34. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.40. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.