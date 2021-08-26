Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOC. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. 1,286,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,868. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

