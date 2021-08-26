PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Purchases $51,600.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.96.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $172,458.59.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.60.

NYSE PHX opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

PHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PHX Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

