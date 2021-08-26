Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of PLAB opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $841.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $245,130. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Photronics by 110.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 182,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 37.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 99,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 76,952.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

