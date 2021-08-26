Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of PLAB opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $841.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $245,130. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Photronics by 110.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 182,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 37.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 99,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 76,952.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
